Oregon State recruiting analysis: Beavers set to sign top-40 class

Defensive tackle Craig Evans has already signed a national letter of intent with Oregon State. Evans was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team in 2015 while playing for Michigan State. He played last season at Arizona Western Community College. (Photo: Greg Bartram / USA TODAY Sports)

CORVALLIS – Barring any late defections, Oregon State’s 2017 football recruiting class should rank in the top 40 nationally.

According to scout.com, OSU’s class ranks No. 39 nationally and ninth in the Pac-12. National Signing Day is Wednesday.

Third-year head coach Gary Andersen and his staff will be busy down to the wire securing players who have already verbally committed to OSU, with the hope of adding a few players who may be undecided.

OSU finished the 2016 season strong, winning its last two games, including a 34-24 victory against Oregon to snap an eight-game Civil War losing streak.

Momentum from the 2016 campaign, combined with a perception that OSU is trending in the right direction, likely worked in the Beavers’ favor during this recruiting cycle.

OSU received verbal commitments in the past 10 days from Trajon Cotton (safety, Sacramento, California), Charles Watson (safety, Wahiawa, Hawaii), Calvin Tyler (all-purpose back, Silsbee, Texas), Isaiah Dunn (cornerback, Antioch, Calif.), B.J. Baylor (running back, Wharton, Texas) and Clay Cordasco (offensive tackle, Los Angeles Valley College).

Here’s a look at the 2017 recruiting class as of Tuesday:

Signed letters of intent

FOUR STARS

Isaiah Hodgins, wide receiver, 6-3 ½, 194, Walnut Creek, California

THREE STARS

Kolby Taylor, wide receiver, 5-11, 186, Chandler, Arizona

Jake Luton, quarterback, 6-6, 220, Ventura College

Craig Evans, defensive tackle, 6-3, 305, Arizona Western College

Justin Sattelmaier, offensive tackle, 6-7, 300, Palomar College

Verbal commitments

FOUR STARS

David Morris, linebacker, 6-3, 205, Sherwood, Oregon

THREE STARS

Trajon Cotton, safety, 6-0, 185, Sacramento, Calif.

Dionte Sykes, wide receiver, 6-4, 213, Mesa Community College

Charles Watson, safety, 6-2, 181, Wahiawa, Hawaii

Calvin Tyler, all-purpose back, 5-9, 190, Silsbee, Texas

Aaron Short, wide receiver, 6-1, 200, Rocklin, Calif.

Jeffrey Manning, cornerback, 6-1, 182, Los Angeles

Aidan Willard, quarterback, 6-2, 185, Napa, Calif.

Quantino Allen, wide receiver, 5-11, 202, Belle Glade, Florida

Travis Mackay, offensive tackle, 6-5, 277, Portland, Ore.

Brock Wellsfry, offensive tackle, 6-5 ½, 293, Richland, Wash.

Kaleb Hayes, wide receiver, 5-11 ½, 160, San Bernardino, Calif.

Isaiah Dunn, cornerback, 6-0, 168, Antioch, Calif.

Arex Flemings, wide receiver, 5-5, 137, Los Angeles

B.J. Baylor, running back, 5-10, 180, Wharton, Texas

TWO STARS

Josh Bowcut, defensive tackle, 6-5, 280, Sherwood, Ore.

Justin Gardner, cornerback, 6-2, 160, Snellville, Ga.

NOT RANKED

Clay Cordasco, offensive tackle, 6-6, 310, Los Angeles Valley College

Recruiting needs

When you've won three Pac-12 games in the past two years and haven't appeared in a bowl game since the 2013 season, it could be argued that OSU has needs across the board.

It has often been said that defenses win championships, and this has been an emphasis in OSU's recruiting efforts. The gem of this year's class could be defensive tackle Craig Evans from Arizona Western CC. Before Evans transferred to Arizona Western, he was a standout as a freshman at Michigan State, earning a spot on the Big Ten all-freshman team.

Immediate help on the offensive line could be on the way with Justin Sattelmaier, a transfer from Palomar Community College. Three starters must be replaced on the O line.

The offense made significant strides last season, putting up 42 points against Arizona and 34 in the Civil War to close the season. The Beavers are in good shape at running back with the return of junior Ryan Nall (951 yards rushing, 13 TDs) and sophomore Artavis Pierce (523 yards, four TDs). OSU is expected to have eight receivers in its recruiting class, led by four-star recruit Isaiah Hodgins.

Note: Hodgins, Taylor and Luton are already on campus, and Evan and Sattlemaier are expected to arrive spring term.

OREGON STATE FOOTBALL

2016 season: 4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 (tied for fourth in North Division)

Starters due back: 15, seven on offense, eight on defense

Spring practice: Feb 18 to March 18 (spring game)

2017 season opener: Sept 2 vs Portland State, Reser Stadium

Contact Gary Horowitz at ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com or 503-399-6726; and follow him on Twitter @ghorowitz

