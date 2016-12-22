Oregon State hires Scott Barnes as athletic director

Oct 1, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; University of Pittsburgh athletic director Scott Barnes reacts on the field before the Panthers host the Marshall Thundering Herd at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 43-27. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State has lured Pittsburgh athletic director Scott Barnes west to take over the same job with the Beavers.

The school named Barnes vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Thursday. Barnes, who will start his new job in February, replaces Todd Stansbury. Stansbury left in September to become athletic director at Georgia Tech, his alma mater.

Barnes spent just over 18 months with the Panthers, who hired him in April 2015 after Steve Pederson was fired. Barnes came to the Panthers after working in the same position at Utah State. During his tenure at Utah State, Barnes hired Gary Andersen as the Aggies' football coach in 2009. Andersen is now the head coach at Oregon State.

Barnes said in a statement he is leaving for Oregon State for "some very important personal family considerations."