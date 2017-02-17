Oregon State football gets an early start on spring practice

OSU football players gather after the first spring practice in the Truax Indoor Center on Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: Gary Horowitz/Statesman Journal)

CORVALLIS – Oregon State football coach Gary Andersen was in good spirits Friday for the first day of spring practice. Or should we say winter practice.

After all, according to Punxsutawney Phil's recent Groundhog Day prediction, we still have another month of winter ahead.

Whatever you want to call the Beavers’ first practice of 2017, football has taken center stage just two weeks after National Signing Day.

“Games are awesome, but the off-season is really fun,” Andersen said following a two-hour practice at the Truax Indoor Center. “It’s the essence of coaching I suppose.”

Andersen said the reason behind the early start – OSU began spring practice in late March last year – was primarily due to the academic calendar. The Beavers have 15 practices, culminated by the annual spring game March 18 at Reser Stadium, before spring break begins March 27.

When the team returns for spring quarter April 3, “they’ll have a whole quarter to focus on the weight room and school,” Andersen said.

Yes, it seems early to be talking about position battles. But such is the 24/7 news cycle for major college football.

Where to start? Well, when we last saw the Beavers on the field they defeated Oregon 34-24 to end the season on a two-game winning streak, and snapped a seven-game Civil War losing streak.

Marcus McMaryion was the starting quarterback for the last six games of the 2016 campaign, and the junior signal caller enters spring practice with plenty of competition.

Senior Darell Garretson won the starting job in 2016, but had mixed results through six games before his season ended with a broken ankle. Jake Luton, a transfer from Ventura College with two seasons to play two, took snaps as well Friday in what appears to be a three-player quarterback competition.

Luton, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder whose physical stature is reminiscent of former OSU starting quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Sean Mannion, threw for 3,551 yards and 40 touchdowns last season at Ventura College.

“Right now those three kids are gonna get most of the reps as we go through the early part of spring here and we’ll just see how it cycles its way out,” Andersen said.

Sophomore Conor Blount, redshirt freshman Mason Moran, and freshman Aidan Willard, who is due to arrive in August for preseason practice, also could figure into the quarterback equation.

Players were not available to the media Friday.

After failing to win a Pac-12 game in Year 1 of the Andersen era and finishing 2-10 overall, the Beavers were 3-6 in conference play last season and tied for fourth in the North Division.

“No doubt,” Andersen said of the momentum carryover from 2016. “Winning Pac-12 games last year was huge for us and continuing to fight through adversity that you’re gonna have every year.”

What's new?

Luton is joined by freshman receiver Isaiah Hodgins as members of the 2017 recruiting class who are currently practicing. Freshman receiver Kolby Taylor is enrolled in school, but he is rehabbing from a broken leg.

Two new coaches have joined the staff. Jason Phillips is the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, and John Rushing is coaching safeties.

Andersen, who coached the defensive line last season, will not return to that role.

Players to watch

Keep an eye on freshman cornerback Christian Wallace, one of the top recruits from OSU’s 2016 class. Wallace participated in a few preseason practices, but ultimately did not practice during the season due to academics.

Xavier Crawford returns at cornerback after being named a freshman All-American last season by USA TODAY and the Football Writers Association of America. He was fourth on the team in tackles (70) and second in passes broken up.

Sumner Houston is moving from defensive line to center. Sumner, a junior who played in all 12 games last season and had 13 tackles, is in line to replace Gavin Andrews.

Injury list

Other players out for spring practice include junior wide receiver Seth Collins (rehab from illness), senior offensive lineman Sam Curtis (knee), sophomore cornerback Jay Irvine (shoulder), sophomore defensive tackle Chris Mengis (knee), senior safety Landry Payne (knee), sophomore linebacker Joah Robinett (shoulder) and junior linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu (foot).

Slated for limited action are redshirt freshman cornerback Jaydon Grant (shoulder), sophomore linebacker Shemar Smith (knee), redshirt freshman Kenny Turnier (knee), senior receiver Jordan Villamin (knee), senior cornerback Kyle White (hip) and junior defensive end LaMone Williams (knee).

OREGON STATE FOOTBALL OVERVIEW

2016 season: 4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 (tied for fourth in North Division)

Starters due back: 15, seven on offense, eight on defense

Spring game: March 18, Reser Stadium

2017 season opener: Sept 2 vs Portland State, Reser Stadium

