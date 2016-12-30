No. 2 UCLA rebounds with a 76-63 victory over Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers guard Kendal Manuel (24) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the first half at Gill Coliseum. (Photo: Scobel Wiggins-USA TODAY Sports)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Lonzo Ball had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and No. 2 UCLA rebounded from a loss to Oregon earlier in the week with a 76-63 victory over Oregon State on Friday night.

T.J. Leaf added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Holiday had 14 points for the Bruins (14-2, 1-1 Pac-12), who led by as many as 14 points.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 25 points for the Beavers (4-11, 0-2).

Trailing 34-26 at halftime, the surprisingly resilient Beavers pulled into a tie at 38 on Thompson's 3-pointer. While the Bruins never surrendered the lead, Oregon State kept it close, pulling within 44-43 on Kendal Manuel's 3-pointer with 12:52 left.

Ball and Holiday hit consecutive 3s to give UCLA a 53-45 lead midway through the half. Ball made another 3 to extend the lead to 64-50 with 6:12 left and Oregon State could no longer keep up.