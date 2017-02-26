No. 10 Oregon State clinches Pac-12 title with 71-56 win against Cal

Oregon State's Sydney Wiese scored 19 points to lead No. 10 Oregon State to a 71-56 win against California on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo: Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports, 2016)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sydney Wiese scored 19 points and No. 10 Oregon State clinched the Pac-12 regular season title outright with a 71-56 win over California on Sunday.

Marie Gulich added 14 points while Kolbie Orum had 11 for the Beavers (27-3, 16-2 Pac-12).

Jaelyn Brown came off the bench to score 21 points and Kristine Anigwe had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Bears (18-12, 6-12).

Oregon State took control of the game with a 10-2 run after halftime that made the score 51-36. Gulich scored six points during the stretch.

California never got closer the nine points the rest of the way and trailed by as many as 19 in the second half.

The Beavers outrebounded California 39-22 and had 20 assists on 25 field goals.

Oregon State started fast, making six of its first eight shots from the field and playing stifling zone defense to surge ahead 17-4.

The Golden Bears trailed by 16 when they went on a 12-1 run midway through the second quarter to make the score 33-28.

Oregon State led 41-34 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

California: The Golden Bears were coming off a 55-49 win over Oregon that broke a four-game losing streak. . Brown, a freshman, made buzzer-beating 3-pointers at end of the second and third quarters..

Oregon State: This is the third-straight regular season title for the Beavers. Oregon State shared the Pac-12 regular season championship with Arizona State last year and won the title outright in 2015. . The squad's seniors, Wiese, Gabriella Hanson, Breanna Brown and Orum, were honored before the game. . Brown, a redshirt junior, is graduating and weighing her options for the future.

UP NEXT

Both teams will play in the Pac-12 Tournament, which starts on Thursday. Oregon State has clinched a first-round bye.

