KGW
Close

No. 10 Beavers top No. 8 Stanford 50-47, clinch Pac-12 title

Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal , KGW 10:30 PM. PST February 24, 2017

OSU senior guard Sydney Wiese scored a game-high 22 points for the Beavers (26-3, 15-2 Pac-12), who have won three consecutive Pac-12 regular season titles.

The Beavers, who finish the regular season Sunday at home against California, swept the season series against Stanford (24-5, 14-3).

Marie Gulich hit a follow basket to put the Beavers up 48-47 with 14.4 seconds remaining, and made two free throws to close the scoring. Stanford's desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was no good.

It was an OSU attendance record for a women's basketball game.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, or Twitter.com/ghorowitz

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories