No. 10 Beavers top No. 8 Stanford 50-47, clinch Pac-12 title

Oregon State's women's basketball team wins at least a share of the Pac-12 title for third straight year (Photo: Beavers Athletics)

OSU senior guard Sydney Wiese scored a game-high 22 points for the Beavers (26-3, 15-2 Pac-12), who have won three consecutive Pac-12 regular season titles.

The Beavers, who finish the regular season Sunday at home against California, swept the season series against Stanford (24-5, 14-3).

Marie Gulich hit a follow basket to put the Beavers up 48-47 with 14.4 seconds remaining, and made two free throws to close the scoring. Stanford's desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was no good.

It was an OSU attendance record for a women's basketball game.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, or Twitter.com/ghorowitz

(© 2017 KGW)