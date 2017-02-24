No. 10 Beavers top No. 8 Stanford 50-47, clinch Pac-12 title

OSU senior guard Sydney Wiese scored a game-high 22 points for the Beavers (26-3, 15-2 Pac-12), who have won three consecutive Pac-12 regular season titles.
The Beavers, who finish the regular season Sunday at home against California, swept the season series against Stanford (24-5, 14-3).
Marie Gulich hit a follow basket to put the Beavers up 48-47 with 14.4 seconds remaining, and made two free throws to close the scoring. Stanford's desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was no good.
It was an OSU attendance record for a women's basketball game.
