KGW
Close

Kuzma has 18 points as Utah beats Oregon State, 86-78

Associated Press , KGW 7:50 PM. PST January 28, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Utah held off Oregon State's late rally for an 86-78 victory on Saturday night.

David Collette had 13 points, and Parker Van Dyke and JoJo Zamora added 11 apiece as Utah (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) led by as many as 28 points before subbing in the seldom-used reserves midway through the second half.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had a career-high 30 points and JaQuori McLaughin scored 22 to lead a furious comeback that got Oregon State (4-18, 0-9) within six points in the final minute.

Utah's bench players let the lead slip within single digits as Thompson scored on a dunk and two free throws to make it 78-70 with 2:00 remaining. The Utes' starters returned but Thompson scored again and then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 51.1 seconds left. He made two of three free throws to pull the Beavers to 81-74.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

King scores 24, Colorado turns back Oregon State 85-78

KGW

Humphrey has 21 and Stanford beats Oregon State 62-46

KGW

Here is the Oregon State Beavers 2017 football schedule

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories