Kuzma has 18 points as Utah beats Oregon State, 86-78

Utah Utes forward Jakub Jokl (43) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Gligorije Rakocevic (23) and forward Drew Eubanks (12) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. (Photo: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Utah held off Oregon State's late rally for an 86-78 victory on Saturday night.

David Collette had 13 points, and Parker Van Dyke and JoJo Zamora added 11 apiece as Utah (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) led by as many as 28 points before subbing in the seldom-used reserves midway through the second half.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had a career-high 30 points and JaQuori McLaughin scored 22 to lead a furious comeback that got Oregon State (4-18, 0-9) within six points in the final minute.

Utah's bench players let the lead slip within single digits as Thompson scored on a dunk and two free throws to make it 78-70 with 2:00 remaining. The Utes' starters returned but Thompson scored again and then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 51.1 seconds left. He made two of three free throws to pull the Beavers to 81-74.

(© 2017 KGW)