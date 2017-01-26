King scores 24, Colorado turns back Oregon State 85-78

Oregon State Beavers forward Drew Eubanks (12) and Colorado Buffaloes guard Josh Fortune (44) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Beavers 85-78 (Photo: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - George King scored a season-high 24 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and Colorado snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Oregon State 85-78 on Thursday night.

Bryce Peters added 15 points for Colorado (11-10, 1-7 Pac-12), which won the battle of winless conference teams.

Drew Eubanks had 27 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added a career-best 26 but Oregon State (4-17, 0-8) could not avoid its eighth loss in a row. The Beavers are also 0-8 on the road.

Trailing 56-55, the Buffaloes put together a 12-4 run capped by Peters' 3-pointer with 6:37 remaining for a 67-60 lead.

Oregon State fought back to pull to within 72-70 on a 3-pointer by Thompson with 4:06 left to play.

But Tory Miller hit a pair of baskets around a 3-pointer by King as part of an 8-0 burst that put the Buffaloes up by 10 with 1:35 left to play. That was more than enough to fend off the Beavers the rest of the way.

