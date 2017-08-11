Former Beavers pitcher Andrew Moore rejoins Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Andrew Moore (48) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Safeco Field. (Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

SEATTLE Wash. – Former Oregon State University star pitcher Andrew Moore has been called up to join the Seattle Mariners’ starting rotation.

Moore, who pitched for the Beavers from 2013-15, will replace star left-handed pitcher James Paxton, who was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday after suffering a strain left pectoral muscle during Thursday night’s 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Moore, a Eugene native, was selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He made his major league debut in June with the Mariners. He was 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in six starts with the Mariners before being sent back down to AAA-Tacoma earlier this summer.

The Mariners are currently tied for the second American League wild card playoff spot with the Tampa Bay Rays.

