Former Beavers guard Sydney Wiese picked by LA Sparks in WNBA Draft

Oregon State Beavers guard Sydney Wiese scored 26 points in the Beavers' 72-69 win against No. 10 Stanford on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo: Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports, Jerome Miron)

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Former Oregon State all-American guard Sydney Wiese was drafted Thursday night by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Wiese averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last year to lead the Beavers to their third straight Pac-12 regular season title and second straight Sweet 16 appearance. Wiese was also a member of the Beavers team that went to the Final Four in 2016.

The 6-foot-1 guard was widely regarded as one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. She was a four-time all-Pac-12 selection during her career with the Beavers and was named a second-team all-American by ESPNW this past season.

She'll join a Los Angeles Sparks team that won the WNBA championship last season.

Wiese follows former Beavers guard Jamie Weisner and center Ruth Hamblin, who were selected in last year's WNBA draft.

