Turnovers hurt Oregon State, Beavs lose to Florida State 66-53

Florida State Seminoles guard Brittany Brown (12) dribbles as Oregon State Beavers guard Sydney Wiese (24) defends in the third period in the semifinals of the Stockton Regional of the women's 2017 NCAA Tournament at Stockton Arena. (Photo: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Ivey Slaughter started swiping to help Florida State discover its best defense from all angles, and the third-seeded Seminoles erased a daunting deficit and ran right into the Stockton Regional final with a 66-53 win over second-seeded Oregon State on Saturday.

Slick-handed Slaughter had a career-high nine steals, a school record in the NCAA Tournament. Florida State had 16 steals total, and Slaughter also contributed 11 points and eight rebounds. Slaughter made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:41 left before Sydney Wiese missed yet another 3-point try on the other end during a tough day from deep, and Slaughter scored again to help extend her special senior season.

Photos: Beavers battle Florida State in Sweet 16

ACC Player of the Year Shakayla Thomas notched her third straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Seminoles (28-6) used an 8-0 run to put the game away and will face top-seeded South Carolina (30-4) on Monday for a Final Four berth. The Gamecocks beat No. 12 seed Quinnipiac 100-58 earlier Saturday at Stockton Arena.

Wiese, the Beavers' leading scorer, wound up with just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting and missed all 10 of her 3-point tries in her final collegiate game. Oregon State (31-5) missed a return trip to the Final Four.

