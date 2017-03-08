Bird leads Cal past Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament opener

Oregon State Beavers guard Stephen Thompson Jr (1) dribbles away from California Golden Bears guard Jabari Bird (23) during the Pac-12 Conference Tournament at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jabari Bird scored 20 points and converted a key 3-point play with 54 seconds left, helping California grind out a 67-62 victory over Oregon State Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Cal (20-11) labored for most of the game offensively and had a hard time containing Oregon State's Stephen Thompson Jr. The fifth-seeded Bears pulled it out behind Bird and a strong second half by Ivan Rabb, earning a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Utah.

Rabb finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds after scoring two on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half.

Thompson had 25 points and hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range to keep Oregon State (5-27) in the game until late. The Beavers pulled within 59-57, but Bird was fouled on a layup and hit the free throw to put Cal up five.

