Beavers survive Long Beach State 56-55

The Oregon State Beavers hosted Long Beach State in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament. (Photo: Orlando Sanchez)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Breanna Brown scored 12 points and second-seeded Oregon State held off feisty No. 15 seed Long Beach State in the final minute to eke out a 56-55 victory Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mikayla Pivec and Marie Gulich each added 10 points for Oregon State (30-4), which was also seeded second last season when they made a run to the Final Four.



Raven Benton had 17 points Long Beach State (23-11), which was trying to become the first 15-seed to ever win a game in the women's NCAA Tournament.



The 49ers took over the lead on Jessica Gertz's 3-pointer with 2:48 left, but Sydney Wiese hit two free throws to put Oregon State back in front 56-55 with 1:07 to go.



The 49ers tried to manage the clock, but Benton missed a long jumper with five second left and Anna Kim's 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the backboard, ending the upset bid.

© 2017 KGW-TV