Beavers fight back to beat Cal State Fullerton 6-5 at College World Series

Sights from Oregon State's 6-5 win over Cal State Fullerton at the 2017 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska on June 17, 2017 (Photo: Lydia Parker)

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Oregon State Beavers are 1-0 in the College Series for only the second time in the team’s history.

The last time Oregon State was 1-0 in Omaha was in 2007 when they beat Cal State Fullerton. Today, with shades of the past, the Beavers beat the Titans again in the opening game.

The Titans got an early jump on the Beavers when Timmy Richards, Cal State Fullerton’s shortstop, went deep for three runs in the first inning.

The Beavers ended up trailing 5-1 until the fourth inning when they put up four runs to tie the game.

Photos: Oregon State beats Fullerton at CWS

Then, in the eighth inning, freshman catcher Adley Rutschman came through with a two-out single to score the winning run. Cal State Fullerton’s staff threw 178 pitches as the Beavers battled in every at-bat.

Oregon State was also led by two impressive relief performances by Jake Mulholland and Drew Rassmussen.

When asked about the Beavers' comeback, Mulholland said, “It wasn’t a matter of ‘if,’ it was a matter of ‘when.’”

Trevor Larnach, Oregon State outfielder, who went 2-3 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored, gave all of the credit to their coach, Pat Casey, who just won his first Coach of the Year award.

“Coach Casey instilled this attitude in us to battle and never give in," he said.

Larnach drove in two of the Beavers' four runs in the sixth inning.

With this 6-5 comeback victory over Cal State Fullerton, the Beavers improved to 55-4 overall. They came into the College World Series with the best record since Texas in 1982 came in at 57-4.

The Beavers will take on the winner of the LSU vs. Florida State game on Monday at 6 p.m. (4 p.m. PT) at TD Ameritrade Park, and look to extend their winning streak to 23 games in a row.

© 2017 KGW-TV