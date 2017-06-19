Homeless

Portland's homeless population up but more are in shelters, homeless count finds

Read Story Sara Roth
Local

Portland fights rampant graffiti with $600K budget

Read Story Nina Mehlhaf
Local

Korean War veteran laid to rest in Portland after 66 years

Read Story Katherine Cook
Beavers

Beavers win 23rd straight with 13-1 romp over LSU

Read Story Lydia Parker
Central-Coast

Strange glowing sea creatures filling Oregon Coast waters

Read Story
Nation-World

Otto Warmbier has died, a week after release from North Korea

Read Story

Updated 6:16 PM. PDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Pics
    • Downtown Park Blocks Walkers

      Downtown Park Blocks Walkers
    • Bride plans best friend's surprise proposal at her own wedding

      Bride plans best friend's surprise proposal at her own wedding
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Portland, OR
    10 PM
    72°
    4 AM
    62°
    10 AM
    65°
    4 PM
    72°