Nike unveils new NBA uniforms; league eliminates traditional home and road designations

Using 3D body maps, cutting-edge material, modern designs and input from NBA players, Nike created what it says is technologically advanced and its lightest uniform for the 2017-18 NBA season.

This season marks Nike’s first as the league’s official apparel outfitter in an eight-year deal that was announced two years ago. Nike takes over from Adidas.

The uniforms are made of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester, and designers moved the armhole and neck and side seams to create a better fit, according to the NBA and Nike. The hemline of shorts and jerseys were altered for better range of motion.

With Nike making NBA uniforms, the league is eliminating home and road jersey designations. The Association Edition is a traditional white uniform but is not required to wear at home. The Icon Edition, previously known as the road uniform, will use the team’s primary colors.

The Icon Edition can be worn by the home team, and the visiting team will wear the Association Edition in that scenario.

The NBA and Nike will introduce two other primary uniforms later this year. The home team will pick which uniform it wants to wear and the visiting team will wear a contrasting uniform. This season, eight teams will have a Classic Edition uniform that “celebrates some of the most iconic uniforms in league history.” Teams can wear the Classic Edition at their discretion.

Sacramento Kings sent out images of their new Nike uniforms complete with Nike logo and Blue Diamond sponsorship patch: pic.twitter.com/1mLXqfs2LZ — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 18, 2017

All uniforms will include the Nike logo – except for Charlotte, which will use the Jumpman logo because of Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who is invested in Nike brand Air Jordan.

Nike’s on-court NBA collection also includes new tights and socks.

