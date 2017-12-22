Watch: Cranes remove truck from pool of Blazers guard Evan Turner

Truck removed from Evan Turner's pool (Photo: John Tierney)

PORTLAND, Ore. – It took a few days and was complicated to plan, but crews on Friday afternoon finally managed to pull a 14-ton truck from the pool of Blazers guard Evan Turner.

Two huge cranes had to navigate the steep and windy streets of the West Hills to reach the truck, which plunged off a hillside into Turner’s pool on Wednesday morning when the driver missed a hairpin turn on Southwest Upper Hall Street.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and was partially submerged in water before firefighters rescued him.

The general manager of Barnhart Crane and Rigging, which helped coordinate removing the truck, said the truck crushed Turner’s hot tub and came to a rest less than a foot from the exterior wall of his house.

“You try to do your lift and get it out of there without doing any further damage while being as safe as you can all the time,” Sam Cates said.

Cates and his crew lifted the truck to the road around 1:30 p.m. after several hours of rigging.

They used two cranes to pull up the truck; the larger of the two cranes can lift 100 tons on its own.

That larger crane was parked on the same steep turn where the truck veered off the road. Crews had to use large hydraulic lifts to stabilize the crane since the wheels were teetering several feet off the ground.

“The geography of this community is rather difficult to work a crane in,” Cates said.

