Blazers spectacularly welcomed 'Cash Considerations' to team

Andrew Joseph, For The Win , KGW 10:17 PM. PDT June 28, 2017

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets for cash considerations in a deal that nobody would be talking about if not for the Blazers’ brilliant response to it.

Let’s first mention that a dude with “quarter” in his name was traded for cash because we have to. But really, the Blazers were just super pumped to welcome Cash Considerations to Rip City.

And it continued:

Some of NBA Twitter also joined in on the fun.

Good job, everyone. Cash Considerations looks like a potential star.

