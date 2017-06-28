Blazers spectacularly welcomed 'Cash Considerations' to team

Blazers social media has fun about trade for cash considerations (Photo: Portland Trail Blazers)

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets for cash considerations in a deal that nobody would be talking about if not for the Blazers’ brilliant response to it.

Let’s first mention that a dude with “quarter” in his name was traded for cash because we have to. But really, the Blazers were just super pumped to welcome Cash Considerations to Rip City.

And it continued:

"This trade is a blessing. I'm ready to grind, Rip City. I think I can make an immediate impact out on the floor." -- Cash Considerations pic.twitter.com/iRkC5vfwps — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2017

Some of NBA Twitter also joined in on the fun.

Just bought his jersey! So money! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nka4Vn7PCq — One Take At A Time (@OneTakeAtATime) June 28, 2017

Good job, everyone. Cash Considerations looks like a potential star.

