Trail Blazers release preseason schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will play six preseason games between Oct. 3 and Oct. 13, making way for an earlier start to the NBA season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the 2017-18 regular season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The regular season is opening about a week earlier than normal as the NBA tries to reduce the number of back-to-back games and stretches of four games in five nights. Last year, the season began Oct. 25.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released later this month.

The Blazers will play three preseason games at the Moda Center. They open with two home games against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3 and the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 5.

Portland then takes to the road for three games, starting with back-to-back games at the L.A. Clippers and Sacramento Kings on Oct. 8 and 9, followed by a road matchup with the Suns on Oct. 11.

The Blazers conclude their preseason schedule on Oct. 13, with an international matchup at home against Maccabi Haifa of Israel. Maccabi Haifa and Portland also played each other during the 2014 preseason.

All the games will be broadcast on 620 AM, but will not air on local television, according to Casey Holdahl.

2017-18 TRAIL BLAZERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Oct. 3: vs. Phoenix, at Moda Center, 7 p.m., 620 AM

Thursday, Oct. 5: vs. Toronto, at Moda Center, 7 p.m., 620 AM

Sunday, Oct. 8: at L.A. Clippers, Staples Center, 12:30 p.m., 620 AM

Monday, Oct. 9: at Sacramento, Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m., 620 AM

Wednesday, Oct. 11: at Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7 p.m., 620 AM

Friday, Oct. 13: vs. Maccabi Haifa, at Moda Center, 7 p.m., 620 AM

