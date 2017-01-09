KGW
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

The Fixers: Debating the pros and cons of the Blazers trade options

A new web series from WinnersView, a content partner of KGW

KGW 2:02 PM. PST January 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In this episode created with our partners at WinnersView,  The Fixers debate whether or not the Portland Trail Blazers should consider trading shooting guard CJ McCollum.

Watch the full episode here as well as other WinnersView content. WinnersView is a content partner of KGW that looks at in-depth sports trends and statistics, focused on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Please visit www.winnersview.com for more storytelling with data about the Portland Trail Blazers

KGW

McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109

KGW

It's a small sample size, but Blazers showing improvement on defense

KGW

McCollum scores 43 as Blazers top Timberwolves 95-89

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories