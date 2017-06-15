The Blazers should draft Oregon's Jordan Bell

Jordan Bell averaged about 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the NCAA tournament in 2017. (Photo by Steve Dykes, Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Blazers have several needs heading into the NBA draft. Near the top of the list are defense and depth at power forward and center.

Oregon junior forward Jordan Bell checks both boxes.

Barring a surge up draft boards in the next week, Bell will likely be available when the Blazers select at No. 26. In many mock drafts, he's being selected in that range.

Bell has moved from a mid-second-round prospect into the first round partly because of his performance in the NCAA tournament, where he averaged about 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in five games.

His stock was also boosted by a strong showing at the NBA combine. He played as well as anyone in the scrimmage with 13 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and five assists in about 25 minutes. Though his measurements didn't help him (6-foot-7 in socks; 6-8½ in shoes; 6-11 wingspan; 8-8½ standing reach), his athletic testing turned heads.

Bell finished the shuttle run in 2.83 seconds, which was fourth overall among all players. The time for shuttle-run leader Frank Jackson, a 6-4 guard out of Duke, was only six-tenths of a second better than Bell. He also excelled in the lane-agility drill, finishing in 10.63 seconds, the third-best time of any power forward ever drafted, according to DraftExpress's NBA combine database.

During his junior season, Bell was the only player in college basketball to post at least a 22-percent defensive rebound rate, an eight-percent block rate and a 2.5-percent steal rate. Only three other players have posted those numbers during a season since 2009: Anthony Davis, Gorgui Dieng and Dewayne Dedmon.

Bell will work out for the Blazers on Monday, according to Jason Quick of Comcast Sports Northwest.

Jared Cowley is a digital content producer at KGW. Follow him on Twitter here.

