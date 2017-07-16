KGW
Close

Swanigan posts double-double, Blazers advance to summer-league championship

Jared Cowley, KGW 7:18 PM. PDT July 16, 2017

LAS VEGAS -- Caleb Swanigan had another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 78-72 and advance to the NBA summer-league championship game.

It was Swanigan's fifth double-double in seven summer-league games. The former Purdue forward, selected with the 26th overall selection in this year's NBA draft, is averaging 14.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. To average a double-double for the entire summer league, he needs eight rebounds in the championship game.

Swanigan could join a small group of players who have averaged a double-double in summer-league history: Blake Griffin, Kevin Love and Marreese Speights.

Jarnell Stokes led the Blazers with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Jorge Gutierrez added 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds, R.J. Hunter had 11 points and Antonius Cleveland had 10 off the bench.

Blazers second-year player Jake Layman struggled with his shot, making 2-of-10 field goals, and finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Former Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 16 points in 21 minutes off the bench. He made 7 of 12 shots and added four rebounds and four assists.

He also had a fantastic block.

Brooks ended a strong summer-league season, averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game. He shot 46.6 percent from the field.

The Blazers will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the championship game on Monday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Lakers, led by star rookie Lonzo Ball, beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-98 in the other semifinal.

In Sunday's game, Ball had 16 points and 10 assists. The Mavericks' rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. had 21 points and six assists.

Ball is averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds in six summer-league games.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Layman's big 4th quarter propels Blazers into Summer League semifinals

KGW

Swanigan notches another double-double, Blazers win

KGW

Swanigan, Layman lead Blazers to win in NBA Summer League tournament

KGW

Can Blazers' Swanigan become the steal of this year's draft?

KGW

NBA summer league: Mixed results for Blazers rookie Zach Collins

KGW

Offensive struggles doom Blazers in loss to Celtics

KGW

Blazers' Swanigan shines in Summer League debut

KGW

NBA summer league: Collins, Swanigan gear up for Blazers debut

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories