Swanigan notches another double-double, Blazers win

Portland Trail Blazers rookie forward Caleb Swanigan is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds in three summer-league games (Photo: Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Joe Camporeale)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Caleb Swanigan notched another double-double and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 91-85 in the second round of the NBA Summer League tournament Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Swanigan, who the Blazers selected with the No. 26 pick in last month’s draft, scored 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting and hauled in 11 rebounds. It’s the rookie’s third double-double in five summer league games.

Sixteen seeds don't usually beat one seeds.



... but this ain't college. pic.twitter.com/v8EEfVsi9m — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 14, 2017

Jarnell Stokes, who had 16 points and 17 rebounds in the Blazers’ win Wednesday night, scored 13 points off the bench tonight.

Also off the bench, former Arizona guard Nick Johnson scored 17 points to keep the Blazers in the game before a fourth-quarter run propelled the to the win.

Forward Jake Layman scored 12 points in 24 minutes of action.

The Blazers will get a day off before returning to the hardwood Saturday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs in the Summer League quarterfinals. That game will tip off at 1 p.m.

Highlights: Blazers beat Raptors 91-85

Sixteen seeds don't usually beat one seeds.



... but this ain't college. pic.twitter.com/v8EEfVsi9m — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 14, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV