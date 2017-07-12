Swanigan, Layman lead Blazers to win in NBA Summer League tournament

Portland Trail Blazers rookie forward Caleb Swanigan is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds in three summer-league games (Photo: Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Joe Camporeale)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Caleb Swanigan nearly put up another double-double as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Chicago Bulls 88-77 in NBA Summer League action Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Blazers’ first-round pick scored 13 points and brought in nine rebounds, one short of notching his third double-double in four games for the Blazers this summer. While he did score 13 points, Swanigan struggled shooting again, knocking down just 5 of 13 shots.

In addition to Swanigan, forward Jake Layman, who has struggled at times during the Summer League, scored 22 points and grabbed seven boards.

But the most surprising performance may have come from Jarnell Stokes, a 6-foot-9 forward who has bounced from team to team since 2014. Stokes scored 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting and hauled in 17 rebounds.

Zach Collins, who the Blazers selected with the No. 10 overall pick in last month’s draft, did not play due to a quad injury. He is out for the remainder of the Summer League.

The Blazers, who are 2-2, take on Toronto in the second-round of the Summer League tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday.

