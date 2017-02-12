KGW
Sources: Blazers trade Mason Plumlee to Nuggets

Jared Cowley, KGW 12:58 PM. PST February 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- According to multiple sources, the Portland Trail Blazers have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets for center Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round draft pick.

The Blazers also sent a second-round draft pick to the Nuggets in the trade. The draft pick coming back to the Blazers is Memphis' 2017 first-round selection.

Plumlee is averaging 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Nurkic, a 7-foot, 280-pounds center, is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.

