KGW
Close

Report: Trail Blazers extend Neil Olshey's contract through 2021

Dan Feldman, NBC Sports , KGW 2:20 PM. PDT August 29, 2017

Neil Olshey is barely a year removed from getting the most first-place votes in Executive of the Year voting — and signing Evan Turner to a four-year $70 million contract.

The Trail Blazers president has apparently convinced owner Paul Allen the former is more representative than the latter.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Olshey has a strong résumé, dating back to his time with the Clippers. Portland is in good hands with him.

Olshey’s mid-season trade for Jusuf Nurkic lifted the Trail Blazers out of an expensive malaise and might have turned momentum toward this extension.

Now, Olshey must negotiate an extension with Nurkic and — despite the massive payroll formed by his mistakes last summer — keep finding ways to surround Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum with more talent.

Lillard and McCollum are both signed through the 2021 season as well.

The Blazers denied the Atlanta Hawks' request to interview Olshey for Atlanta's vacation general manager position in May.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM

KGW

Report: Blazers deny Hawks request to interview Olshey for GM position

KGW

Canzano responds after Blazers GM Olshey calls him out over critical column

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories