Report: Trail Blazers extend Neil Olshey's contract through 2021

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer)

Neil Olshey is barely a year removed from getting the most first-place votes in Executive of the Year voting — and signing Evan Turner to a four-year $70 million contract.

The Trail Blazers president has apparently convinced owner Paul Allen the former is more representative than the latter.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: Portland President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey has agreed to extension that’ll keep him under contract through 2021. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2017

Olshey has a strong résumé, dating back to his time with the Clippers. Portland is in good hands with him.

Olshey’s mid-season trade for Jusuf Nurkic lifted the Trail Blazers out of an expensive malaise and might have turned momentum toward this extension.

Now, Olshey must negotiate an extension with Nurkic and — despite the massive payroll formed by his mistakes last summer — keep finding ways to surround Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum with more talent.

Lillard and McCollum are both signed through the 2021 season as well.

The Blazers denied the Atlanta Hawks' request to interview Olshey for Atlanta's vacation general manager position in May.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM