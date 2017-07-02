Report: Details of Blazers' offer for Paul George revealed

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Brian Spurlock)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers offered all three first-round draft picks and any player from their roster other than Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum or Jusuf Nurkic to the Indiana Pacers for star forward Paul George, according to a report.

The report was published by blazersedge.com, an SB Nation website.

BlazersEdge reporters David MacKay and Dave Deckard, citing an anonymous source, reported the offer, submitted to the Pacers before the draft, consisted of “all three of their first-round picks along with Pritchard's choice of any player off the current roster other than their Big-3.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed Friday night, hours before the start of free agency, to trade shooting guard Victor Oladipo and power forward Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers for George.

Oladipo averaged 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season and will make $84 million over the next four seasons. Sabonis averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in about 20 minutes per game last season as a rookie.

After Friday's trade agreement was announced, Comcast Sports Northwest reporter Jason Quick reported on Twitter that the Blazers had made an offer for George that was "better than what [Pacers general manager Kevin] Pritchard took from OKC." Quick said he couldn't reveal the offers of the Blazers' trade offer.

The Trail Blazers owned the 15th, 20th and 26th picks in the draft. Portland went on to trade the rights to the 15th and 20th selections to Sacramento for the rights to Gonzaga center Zach Collins, who was drafted with the 10th overall pick by the Kings.

George averaged about 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game last season. The All-Star small forward, who will be a free agent following the 2017-18 season, told the Pacers on June 18 he would not be resigning with the team. He also said he wanted to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he became a free agent at the conclusion of his contract.

