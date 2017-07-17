Report: Carmelo Anthony not considering Portland right now

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony is not considering waiving his no-trade clause for the Portland Trail Blazers right now, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. (Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- New York Knicks star forward Carmelo Anthony is not considering waiving his no-trade clause to allow a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski, who broke the news Saturday that the Blazers were interested in trading for Anthony, spoke about the potential connection between Portland and the Knicks' 10-time All-Star on ESPN's The Jump on Monday.

LISTEN: Wojnarowski speaks about Anthony, Blazers (starts around 13:25)

"Portland's players are reaching out to Melo," Wojnarowski said. "Portland would love to get involved in this and become a team that Melo would consider. ... They would like for Carmelo to waive his no-trade and go to Portland, but right now, that's not something Melo's considering."

The Knicks' new leadership team, including team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry, believe former team president Phil Jackson's treatment of Carmelo Anthony negatively impacted the trade market for Anthony. They paused trade talks late last week, but Wojnarowski said those talks will likely resume soon.

Anthony, who has said he would waive his no-trade clause for the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers, is focused on Houston right now because of point guard Chris Paul.

Despite Anthony's preference to join the Rockets, the Blazers remain committed to pursuing Anthony, Wojnarowski said.

"You look at the infrastructure in Portland of CJ McCollum, Dame Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic in the middle, [and] Carmelo on that team in Portland? Portland feels like, 'You plug Melo into our team, we're as good as anyone outside of Golden State in the West.' "

Wojnarowski reiterated his earlier report that the Blazers are uninterested in helping the Rockets acquire Anthony.

"Sources tell me New York and Houston tried to pull Portland into a three-way, potentially a four-way deal," he said. "Portland does not have any interest in helping Houston, a conference rival, get Carmelo Anthony."

