Report: Blazers tried to trade for Paul George

PORTLAND, Ore. – In what would have been a blockbuster move, the Portland Trail Blazers attempted to trade for forward Paul George, according to a report.

The Indiana Pacers star player, who averaged 23 points per game last season, was traded to Oklahoma City Friday night for guard Victor Oladipo and forward Domantas Sabonis, the son of former Blazers player Arvydas Sabonis.

Comcast Sportsnet Northwest’s Jason Quick tweeted Friday night the Blazers made a run at trying to bring in George but it didn’t work out.

“Blazers tried to get in,” Quick tweeted. “They made offer to Indy last Monday that was better than what [Kevin] Pritchard took from OKC.”

Quick wouldn’t say what the offer was but still contended he felt it was a better deal than what Indiana ended up getting. He later tweeted the offer included draft picks.

“Understand blowback of fans saying “reveal the offer” but I just can’t. But, in my opinion, Portland’s offer was better. It included picks.”

The Blazers had three picks in last week’s NBA Draft, and ended up using two of them to select Gonzaga forward Zach Collins and Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan. The Blazers used one of the picks to trade up and select Collins with the No. 10 pick.

Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations for the Pacers, was the general manager of the Blazers from 2007-2010.

One fan theorized maybe there is some ill will between Pritchard and Blazers owner Paul Allen and that’s why a deal between the two teams didn’t get done. Quick responded, “I would say that is not far-fetched.”

We’ll likely never know what the Blazers offered for George, but at the very least it appears the Blazers were interested in having George on-board for at least one season with the hopes of making a deep playoff run and challenging defending champion Golden State.

