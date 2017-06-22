Blazers trade up to draft Gonzaga center Zach Collins

Gonzaga center Zach Collins (photo: USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers have traded up to select Gonzaga center Zach Collins with the 10th overall draft pick Thursday in the NBA Draft.

Portland will send the 15th and 20th picks to the Sacramento Kings, who originally held the No. 10 pick. The trade was first reported by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Collins came off the bench as a freshman at Gonzaga, but he was highly effective when he was on the court. In only 17 minutes per game, Collins averaged 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks per game. He has the ability to score inside and out and has good height and athleticism.

Collins' per-40-minute stats were 23.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game.

