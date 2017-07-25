Report: Blazers trade Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn

Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe (Photo: Steve Dykes, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers traded reserve guard Allen Crabbe to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Blazers will send Crabbe to the Nets in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson, whom the Blazers plan to waive.

Portland has traded Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn for Andrew Nicholson, league sources tell ESPN.

Portland will waive and stretch Nicholson's contract, league source tells ESPN.

Crabbe was coveted by the Nets during his restricted free agency in 2016. He signed a $75 million contract offer sheet with Brooklyn, but the Blazers chose to match it, keeping Crabbe in Portland.

Wojnarowski reports Crabbe chose to waive his trade kicker, which was built into the contract to give Crabbe more money if the Blazers moved him.

Crabbe averaged 10.7 points in 28.5 minutes per game last season.

