Report: Blazers only interested in Carmelo Anthony deal that lands him in Rip City

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers are only interested in working with the New York Knicks in a deal involving Carmelo Anthony if it means the All-Star forward ends up in the Rose City, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that New York and the Houston Rockets had hoped the Blazers would help facilitate a trade that would ultimately send Anthony to Houston.

However, Wojnarowski says Portland “only plans to participate in a deal for Anthony if he decides to expand his no-trade clause to include the Trail Blazers.”

Tension has reportedly been growing between Anthony, the 10-time All-Star who has averaged nearly 25 points per game for his career, and the Knicks organization. Wojnarowski reports Anthony still expects to be traded sometime this offseason even though he has two years and $54 million remaining on his contract with New York. He has reportedly told the Knicks he would waive his no-trade clause for only two teams, the Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wojnarowski says the Blazers believe adding Anthony to their roster would stack them up against any team in Western Conference, with the exception of Golden State.

“Because of that, the Blazers have little, if any, inclination to facilitate an Anthony deal that would land him with a Western Conference rival such as Houston, league sources said,” Wojnarowski writes.

The Blazers and Knicks were reportedly in trade talks prior to last month’s draft although it was never reported who the Blazers were targeting.

But for Anthony to end up in Rip City, he would need to waive his no-trade clause, and there has been no public indication he is willing to do that.

But a lineup including Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic and Anthony is fun to think about.

© 2017 KGW-TV