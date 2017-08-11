Report: Blazers have 'peaked Carmelo's interest'

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The dream for some Trail Blazers fans of All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony playing in Portland next season may slowly be coming closer to reality.

On ESPN Radio’s Ryen Russillo Show, NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski discussed whether the New York Knicks will end up trading Anthony before the season starts, and said the Blazers are still in the mix.

“That’s a sleeper team in this to get Carmelo to waive his no-trade because I’m told they’ve peaked Carmelo’s interest at the very least,” Wojnarowski said.

Rumors about the Blazers trading for Anthony have circulated since mid-July when Wojnarowski reported the Blazers weren’t interested in facilitating a trade that would ultimately send Anthony to Houston, and instead wanted the 10-time All-Star in Rip City.

However, Wojnarowski and others have reported that Anthony wasn’t interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to Portland. He’s reportedly told the Knicks he will only waive the clause in a trade that sends him to Cleveland or Houston.

But since Wojnarowski’s initial report, Blazers stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have tried to convince Anthony that Portland would be a good destination for him. And Wojnarowski says they’ve had some success.

“Portland’s an interesting team in this because C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard have done a very good job of recruiting Carmelo. They’ve been on him,” Wojnarowski said.

During his basketball camp last month, Lillard said Anthony waiving his no-trade clause to come to Portland is a “real possibility.”

At the very least, it appears Anthony is more open to playing for the Blazers now than he was last month. There’s still two more months until the NBA regular season begins.

