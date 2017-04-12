Pelicans end the season with a 103-100 win over the Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard (11) and forward Jake Layman (10)during the first half of the game at Moda Center. (Photo: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Jordan Crawford had 15 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a five-game losing streak with a 103-100 victory over the playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Cheick Diallo had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who finished 34-48 and out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Shabazz Napier had 25 points for Portland in the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak. The Blazers, who will face Golden State in the opening round of the playoffs, rested starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Pelicans pulled ahead 94-93 on Diallo's layup with 4:01 left, then stretched the lead on Crawford's jumper and a 3-pointer.

Meyers Leonard closed the gap to 99-95 for the Blazers with a long jumper. Following free throws, Noah Vonleh's hook shot got the Blazers within 101-100.

Quinn Cook made a pair of free throws for New Orleans before Tim Quarterman missed a pair for Portland on the other end to end it.

