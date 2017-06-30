Parents give insight on what fans can expect from newest Blazers

Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan introduced by the Blazers (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- NBA Summer League starts on July 8 for the Portland Trail Blazers, the first time rookie draft picks Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan will play a game as pros.

They were introduced in Rip City this week, along with the people that know them best—their parents.

Swanigan’s adoptive father, Roosevelt Barnes, spoke to KGW about his son’s potential and work ethic.

“He just needed an opportunity and someone to give him stability,” said Barnes. “The more people doubted him, the harder he’ll work.”

Zach Collins’ parents, Heather and Mike, still remember seeing their son play when he was a little boy. They remember other parents asking to see a birth certificate because he was so much bigger than the other kids on the court.

“Parents were complaining and saying he shouldn't be allowed to play,” said Mike Collins.

Collins, from Las Vegas, was drafted 10th overall out of Gonzaga. Swanigan, from Indianapolis, was selected with the 26th pick out of Purdue.

