Nurkic leads Trail Blazers over 76ers 114-108

Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer , KGW 10:23 PM. PST March 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 28 points and 20 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-108 in overtime on Thursday night.

Nurkic also had eight assists and six blocks in Portland's fourth straight win. Damian Lillard finished with 24 points but did not make a 3-pointer, snapping a streak of 42 games with at least one 3.

Philadelphia rookie Dario Saric had a season-best 28 points, while Robert Covington added 24 in the 76ers' sixth loss in seven games.

