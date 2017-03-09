Nurkic leads Trail Blazers over 76ers 114-108

Mar 9, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the overtime at the Moda Center. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 28 points and 20 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-108 in overtime on Thursday night.

Nurkic also had eight assists and six blocks in Portland's fourth straight win. Damian Lillard finished with 24 points but did not make a 3-pointer, snapping a streak of 42 games with at least one 3.

Philadelphia rookie Dario Saric had a season-best 28 points, while Robert Covington added 24 in the 76ers' sixth loss in seven games.

