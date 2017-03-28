Nurkic leads Blazers to pivotal 122-113 win over Nuggets

Mar 9, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the overtime at the Moda Center. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 33 points with 16 rebounds against his former team, CJ McCollum had 39 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 122-113 on Tuesday night to take hold of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Portland leads Denver by a game for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers also clinched the season-series tiebreaker with the Nuggets, giving them an upper hand with eight games to play.

Jameer Nelson led Denver with 23 points.

The Blazers got Nurkic involved early against his former team. On Portland's first possession, Nurkic scored on a designed post-up play against Nikola Jokic, who took Nurkic's starting spot in Denver.

