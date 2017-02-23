NBA trade deadline: Latest rumors, reported trades

Nerlens Noel (Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at noon in Portland and we'll be keeping track of the latest rumors and reported trades right here. Keep checking back to see what's happening as the clock winds down on trade season.

One player rumored to have interested the Blazers seemingly all season is already off the trade block. As first reported by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski (who else?), the 76ers traded big man Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks in Thursday's first reported trade.

Here are the latest rumors and trades:

Trail Blazers

Report: All Blazers in attendance at Thursday shootaround in Orlando

The Oregonian's Mike Richman reported that all the Blazers players, other than Festus Ezeli (injured) and Tim Quarterman (D-League), were in attendance at practice Thursday morning in Orlando. That doesn't necessarily mean anything, but sometimes if a player is involved in trade discussions, he would be held out of practice to eliminate the chance of injury.

No rumor-worthy omissions from Blazers shootaround. Everyone --excluding Ezeli and Quarterman --was in Orlando this morning. — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) February 23, 2017

Rumor: Bogut to Portland

ESPN's Kevin Pelton mentions Portland as a possibility for Andrew Bogut (link), who was acquired by the 76ers in the trade sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas. The 76ers will work on finding a trade partner for the veteran center before the deadline.

Of course the Celtics or another team (Portland a possibility) could acquire Bogut from Philadelphia via trade. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) February 23, 2017

Wojnarowski reports a trade moving Bogut to another team before the deadline is unlikely..

Sources: Barring unlikely landing spot by 3 PM ET, Andrew Bogut, 76ers beginning to engage on buyout talks. Bogut wants to be free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Report: Pistons wanted McCollum for Drummond

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday that the Trail Blazers called the Detroit Pistons about center Andre Drummond. When the Pistons told the Blazers the trade would have to include guard C.J. McCollum, the talks ended quickly.

Blazers: we want Drummond

Pistons: okay, give us CJ

Blazers: pic.twitter.com/ClrB4rQtEQ — Chris (@ChiKidChris17) February 23, 2017

Report: Pacers interested in Allen Crabbe, Ed Davis

The Indiana Pacers, trying to add talent to their roster to persuade star Paul George to stay with the team after this season, have expressed interest in Portland's Allen Crabbe and Ed Davis, according to USA Today's Sam Amick.

Around the NBA

In this section, we'll keep track of reported trades or trade discussions that include stars or notable starting-caliber players. For a list of all completed trades, scroll down.

Trade: Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks

The 76ers traded PF/C Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for C Andrew Bogut, F Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick protected for picks 1-18 (link). The 76ers are trying to deal Bogut to another team by the deadline; if they can't find a willing trade partner, they will consider working on a buyout for the veteran center.

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Dallas center Andrew Bogut will go to the 76ers in the Noel trade too, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut and Philadelphia expected to engage on buyout, league sources tell ESPN. Had he stayed in Dallas, I'm told buyout was imminent. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut is in the trade to Philadelphia and Dallas' pick is protected 1-to-18 in the June draft, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Report: Celtics include Nets picks in trade discussions for Paul George

Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning that the Celtics, who have been in discussions with the Pacers about a potential trade for star forward Paul George for days, have made the Nets picks they own in 2017 and 2018 available in any potential trade for George.

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

ESPN reports George will likely be traded today.

Completed deals

Thursday, Feb. 23: 76ers trade Nerlens Noel to Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a 2017 first-round pick. 76ers trade Nerlens Noel to Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a 2017 first-round pick. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Hawks trade Tiago Splitter and a draft pick to the 76ers for Ersan Ilyasova. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Nets trade Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Wizards for Marcus Thornton, Andrew Nicholson and a 2017 first-round pick. Tuesday, Feb. 21: Lakers trade Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a 2017 first-round pick. Sunday, Feb. 19: Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick. Tuesday, Feb. 14: Magic trade Serge Ibaka to Raptors for Terrence Ross and a first-round pick. Monday, Feb. 13: Cavaliers trade Chris Andersen and cash considerations to the Hornets for a second-round pick. Sunday, Feb. 12: Blazers trade Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second-round pick to the Nuggets for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick. USA TODAY contributed to this report.

(© 2017 KGW)