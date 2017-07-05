NBA summer league: Collins, Swanigan gear up for Blazers debut

Portland Trail Blazers rookies Zach Collins (33) and Caleb Swanigan (50). (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers summer league squad had its first practice Tuesday in preparation for its upcoming run in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Blazers' first game is Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Utah Jazz. That game will be televised on ESPNU and Comcast Sports Northwest. The Blazers will play two more games before tournament play begins Wednesday, July 12.

Portland's roster is highlighted by rookies Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan, as well as returning Blazers Pat Connaughton and Jake Layman. Those four players are expected to start and play a lot of minutes.

RELATED: 'They are going to contribute': Olshey on Collins, Swanigan

After Tuesday's practice, Swanigan, the 26th pick in the draft out of Purdue, was already talking about a summer-league championship.

"After the first practice, I'm excited for Vegas," he said. "For me, it's about winning. I don't go out to Vegas to plan on losing."

Swanigan said his first practice with the Blazers went well.

"This is the part I've been ready for, I've been waiting for," he said. "Just getting here, working out, getting to my new home and just starting the process. I wasn't really nervous today. The nervous part is over. Now you're on the team. Now it's time to work."

RELATED: Caleb Swanigan: Offensive force, defensive question mark

Collins, the 10th pick in the draft who the Blazers acquired on draft night, said even though his shot wasn't going in during Tuesday's practice, he left encouraged.

"I played good. My shot wasn't falling too well today, but first day that's expected," he said. "I'm just trying to get the feel for the NBA game right now. I just want to win and go out and show what type of team Portland is and get used to playing in their system so I'm more ready for the regular season."

RELATED: True or false: Zach Collins is Meyers Leonard 2.0

Portland Trail Blazers fans will be able to watch all of the Blazers' summer-league games this season, with each game broadcast on NBATV, one of the ESPN channels or Comcast Sports Northwest.

The Blazers will play three games in the preliminary round, after which the league will transition to a tournament format, with each team guaranteed a minimum of five games, including the three preliminary games. The championship game will take place on Monday, July 17.

Blazers roster

Guards

Jordan Adams, 6-5, 209

Markel Brown, 6-3, 190

Antonius Cleveland, 6-6, 195

Pat Connaughton, 6-5, 210

Jorge Gutierrez, 6-3, 195

R.J. Hunter, 6-5, 185

Nick Johnson, 6-3, 200

Patrick Miller, 6-1, 200

Forwards

DeAndre Daniels, 6-9, 196

Jake Layman, 6-9, 210

Josh Scott, 6-10, 245

Caleb Swanigan, 6-9, 249

Centers

Keith Benson, 6-11, 240

Zach Collins, 7-0, 230

Blazers schedule

Saturday, July 8

Blazers vs. Utah Jazz, at Cox Pavilion, 3 p.m., ESPNU and CSNNW

Sunday, July 9

Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, at Thomas & Mack, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 and CSNNW

Tuesday, July 11

Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs, at Cox Pavilion, 1 p.m., NBATV

Wednesday, July 12 - Monday, July 17

Tournament play, schedule TBD

© 2017 KGW-TV