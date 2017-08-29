NBA over/unders: 42.5 wins, playoffs for Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts talks with guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. (Photo: Jaime Valdez, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Jaime Valdez)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released over/unders for the NBA on Tuesday afternoon and set the Blazers' win total at 42.5 wins.

That amount of victories would give Portland the eighth-best record — and a playoff berth — in the Western Conference, according to Westgate's predictions.

The Warriors are projected to lead the league in wins by a significant margin. Golden State's 67.5 wins is 11 wins better than the team with the second-most victories, the Boston Celtics with 56.5.

If the odds play out as Westgate predicts, Portland would meet Golden State in the first round of the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Portland won 41 games last season. They didn't make many significant moves this offseason, adding two rookies in June's draft — big men Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan — and trading top reserve guard Allen Crabbe to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Blazers open their six-game preseason schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center. Portland tips off the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 18, on the road against the Suns.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook NBA over/unders

Western Conference

1. Golden State Warriors 67.5

2. Houston Rockets 55.5

3. San Antonio Spurs 54.5

4. Oklahoma City Thunder 51.5

5. Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5

6. Denver Nuggets 45.5

7. Los Angeles Clippers 43.5

8. Portland Trail Blazers 42.5

9. Utah Jazz 40.5

10. New Orleans Pelicans 39.5

11. Memphis Grizzlies 37.5

12. Dallas Mavericks 35.5

13. Los Angeles Lakers 33.5

t14. Phoenix Suns 28.5

t14. Sacramento Kings 28.5

Eastern Conference

1. Boston Celtics 56.5

2. Cleveland Cavaliers 53.5

3. Toronto Raptors 48.5

t4. Milwaukee Bucks 47.5

t4. Washington Wizards 47.5

6. Miami Heat 43.5

t7. Charlotte Hornets 42.5

t7. Philadelphia 76ers 42.5

9. Detroit Pistons 38.5

10. Orlando Magic 33.5

11. Indiana Pacers 31.5

12. New York Knicks 30.5

13. Brooklyn Nets 28.5

14. Atlanta Hawks 25.5

15. Chicago Bulls 21.5

