NBA Draft Day rumors: Blazers interested in Aldridge reunion

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The NBA draft is finally here and leading up to the 4 p.m. event, there are sure to be countless rumors about trades and draft developments.

Rumors about the Portland Trail Blazers, the only team in the NBA with three first-round picks today, have been in short supply. Jason Quick of CSNNW reported Tuesday the Blazers were trying to unload some salary by shopping the 20th and 26th picks in the draft, a report that has been confirmed by some (The Sporting News' Sean Deveney) and refuted by others (The Oregonian's Mike Richman and ESPN's Chad Ford).

That's about it from the Blazers, though. They haven't been mentioned as one of the teams involved in trade rumors surrounding the Pacers' Paul George, the Bulls' Jimmy Butler or the Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis. There has been little concrete information about which players they like in the draft. The mock drafts are all over the place for the Blazers.

This doesn't mean the Blazers aren't working things behind the scenes. Portland general manager Neil Olshey runs a tight ship. Very little leaks out of Blazers headquarters. If there are rumors about the Blazers, they're usually generated by other teams or agents.

The takeaway? Nobody knows what the Blazers are going to do today, which is what makes today's draft and all the possibilities that surround it so interesting.

Here are the latest rumors circulating on draft day related to the Portland Trail Blazers:

Young: Blazers would be interested in bringing back Aldridge

According to a Spurs beat reporter, the Blazers haven't shut the door on bringing back former star forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who is currently being shopped by San Antonio, according to multiple reports.

Jabari Young, Spurs beat reporter for the San Antonio Express-News, said that according to a league source, the Blazers would trade for Aldridge "for matching salary" only. Young used to cover the Blazers for Comcast Sports Northwest.

Young did not say whether the Blazers would be willing to include any of their three first-round draft picks in a trade for Aldridge. He also said the Spurs' aim in moving Aldridge is to clear up cap space to chase free agents, so it's unlikely any deal would happen since the Blazers are only willing to offer matching salary in a trade for Aldridge.

Reports: Spurs trying to trade Aldridge

Following last season's disappointing playoff performance, the Spurs are trying to see if they can get a top-10 pick in today's draft for Aldridge, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 (the Phoenix Suns have the fourth overall pick in today's draft). According to Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright of ESPN, San Antonio has spoken to at least three teams about trading Aldridge.

Aldridge averaged a career-low 16.5 points per game in the 2017 playoffs. He also has a player option on his contract following the 2017-18 season. According to the ESPN report, "working to consummate a trade now is more advantageous [for the Spurs] than potentially losing Aldridge after next season with no compensation in return."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reports Aldridge is unhappy in San Antonio and wants to be traded.

Aldridge is "very, very unhappy in San Antonio right now. He feels the Spurs have compromised him, his productivity. They have hurt his game. As a result, he wants out and he wants out in the worst way. He wants to be gone," Smith said Thursday morning.

Ford: Blazers likely to keep all three picks

There was a new nugget of information in ESPN draft expert Chad Ford's latest mock draft, published Thursday morning. Since the Blazers acquired a third first-round pick in this year's draft in the Jusuf Nurkic trade, the consensus has been that Portland was unlikely to use all three of their picks.

Thursday morning, however, Ford reported that it's "sounding more and more as if the Blazers are going to keep all three of their picks."

Ford: Giles' medical records check out, Blazers interested

Ford, who has the Blazers selecting Duke big man Harry Giles with the 15th pick in his mock draft, said Giles' draft range is all over the place, as high as No. 10 to the Kings and as low as No. 21 to the Thunder.

Ford said the Blazers have "strong interest at 15 & 20."

Giles was the top-ranked high-school player going into his senior season. Since then, though, he has torn his ACL in both knees and had another minor knee surgery during his freshman season at Duke. He has as much potential as any player in the draft, but many are concerned about the injury risk.

Ford, however, said "most of the doctors who have seen his medicals have cleared him medically." Ford says anywhere Giles is drafted between 10 and 21, he'd be "a steal."

