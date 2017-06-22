NBA Draft Day: Mock drafts roundup

Duke freshman forward Harry Giles (Photo: Grant Halverson, Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The NBA Draft is hours away. The Portland Trail Blazers are on the clock starting with the 15th pick and then have two more first-round selections at 20 and 26.

Or the Blazers could be drafting much earlier. On Wednesday night, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski said Portland was more likely to move up in the draft than use all three picks.

Then on Thursday morning, ESPN's Chad Ford reported it was looking more likely that the Blazers would keep all three picks than make a trade.

What will the Blazers do? Nobody really knows. But here's a collection of the best guesses made by the NBA reporters with the most connections in the league.

ESPN's Chad Ford

15. Harry Giles, Duke, freshman, forward

Ford says: No one can pinpoint exactly where Giles' reward outweighs the very real medical risks he poses. But a number of GMs have told me their medical staffs are comfortable with his knees and aren't red-flagging him. He has been impressive in workouts. He has elite length, athleticism and a motor. He might never live up to the hype he generated in high school, but there are few players in this draft with his potential. No. 15 seems like the right spot to swing for the fences, especially when the Blazers have two other picks.

20. T.J. Leaf, UCLA, freshman, forward

Ford says: It's sounding more and more as if the Blazers are going to keep all three of their picks. Owner Paul Allen does love draft picks. Leaf is one of the most skilled scorers in the draft. He lacks elite length and needs to add strength, but he can provide a spark off the bench offensively.

26. Jarrett Allen, Texas, freshman, center

Ford says: This might be too much of a fall for Allen, who is getting looks as high as the late lottery. He's an athletic, mobile big man with some rebounding and shot-blocking ability. He just needs to get stronger. Adding him to the mix for the Blazers would give them a very nice haul of prospects.

DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony

15. Frank Ntilikina, Strasbourg (France), 18 years old, guard

20. T.J. Leaf, UCLA, freshman, forward

26. Harry Giles, Duke, freshman, forward

Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp

15. Jarrett Allen, Texas, freshman, center

Sharp says: The Blazers feel like a dark horse in the Paul George sweepstakes, and they could also move picks in a bid to dump salary, so I don't want to put too much stock into their needs with any of these three first-round picks. Nevertheless, if they stay here, Allen has a ton of upside. He's got a massive 7'5.5" wingspan and he's fairly mobile. He's still raw and he may be a year or two from playing meaningful NBA minutes, but the Blazers have Jusuf Nurkic as a placeholder for the next few years. Grooming Allen behind him could pay off down the line.

20. OG Anunoby, Indiana, sophomore, forward

Sharp says: If he's healthy, OG Anunoby is probably the best defensive prospect in the entire draft. The odds of him turning into the next Kawhi are slim, but even if you could only draft a defense-only version of Kawhi, that's worth a top 20-pick, right? The questions will be health-related after Anunoby suffered a season-ending injury at Indiana, but this low in the draft, he's got enough upside to justify the gamble.

26. Anžejs Pasečņiks, Gran Canaria (Latvia), 21 years old, center

Sharp says: I can't pretend to be a Pasečņiks expert, but this workout video is impressive, and he should land somewhere in the 20s. He's mobile, he's massive, and he's got good touch on his jumper. He'll be an enticing option for teams that don't necessarily need a rookie to matriculate to the league next year. If the Blazers keep all three of their picks, they'll fit that description.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman

15. Justin Patton, Creighton, (redshirt) freshman, center

Wasserman says: Justin Patton may be a 2017-18 G-Leaguer, but the Portland Trail Blazers will look at him through the long-term lens. With eye-opening size, length, mobility and a budding inside-out skill set, Patton offers enticing upside anywhere on the board. At this stage, he's shown questionable toughness inside and he isn't sharp enough to play around the perimeter. Patton's NBA-ready timetable appears lengthier than most, but this late, teams aren't looking for impact rookies.

20. OG Anunoby, Indiana, sophomore, forward

Wasserman says: It wouldn't be overly surprising to see the Portland Trail Blazers trade out of No. 20. OG Anunoby could be a target for someone else, given how unique his defensive versatility makes him. Concerns over his offense—plus a season-ending knee injury that forced him to miss workouts—cause him to fall to No. 20. If Portland keeps the pick, they could view Anunoby as the most intriguing player available. But this is also a likely trade-up spot on the board for another team looking to make a splash.

26. Anžejs Pasečņiks, Gran Canaria (Latvia), 21 years old, center

Wasserman says: The Portland Trail Blazers were the only team Anzejs Pasecniks publicly worked out for. Whether they even keep this pick is debatable, but he makes sense as arguably the most intriguing player available. Pasecniks, who grew up playing next to Kristaps Porzingis for the Latvian junior national teams, moves ridiculously easy for a 7'2" big man. And he's flashed some shooting touch out to the three-point arc. Strength and toughness are the big concerns with Pasecniks, but he's a fascinating hit-or-miss play late in Round 1.

NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper

15. John Collins, Wake Forest, sophomore, forward

Howard-Cooper says: He went from 7.3 points and 54.7 percent shooting as a freshman in 2015-16 to 19.2 and 62.2, respectively, this season while playing against the very good competition of the ACC. The offense, beyond scoring inside and capitalizing on offensive rebounds, is very much a work in progress. But defensively, although hurt by foul trouble, he is active and could develop into a rebounder and shot blocker in the NBA.

20. Jarrett Allen, Texas, freshman, center

Howard-Cooper says: The size, the big hands, the long reach and wingspan -- he will be ready physically. It’s just that Allen does not play physical, doing most of his damage running the court hard and finishing, and following offensive rebounds. Beyond that, his offense needs a lot of work. His level of agility and reach equals the potential to become a good shot blocker and rebounder, and the Trail Blazers need front-court help.

26. Ivan Rabb, California, sophomore, forward

Howard-Cooper says: Rabb is an old man compared to much of the rest of the projected Draft class – a sophomore – who was a lottery candidate a year ago while playing with eventual No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown and second-rounder Tyrone Wallace before returning to school. Rabb remains a candidate for the teens, with the ability to score inside, either from the post with a nice touch or on the run with good mobility, and rebounds. But he will need to improve to make an impact when he moves away from the paint.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish

15. Justin Patton, Creighton, (redshirt) freshman, center

Parrish says: Patton is the rare one-and-done redshirt freshman. He's a 7-foot forward who averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in just 25.3 minutes while helping Creighton stay ranked for much of the season despite the loss of Maurice Watson. He's a work in progress, sure. But he's also a player with an undeniably high ceiling.

20. Harry Giles, Duke, freshman, forward

Parrish says: Giles has reportedly looked way better in recent workouts than he ever did at Duke, which is encouraging and the reason why somebody will take a flyer on him in the first round. Will Giles ever become what so many projected him to become -- i.e., the next Chris Webber? Honestly, I'm not sure. But he might. So he's worth a gamble in the 20s -- and perhaps even in the teens.

26. Anžejs Pasečņiks, Gran Canaria (Latvia), 21 years old, center

Parrish says: The Blazers have three first-round picks. So they could trade this one or use it on a draft-and-stash option. If they choose the latter, Pasecniks is an obvious option. He's an athletic big who can play either frontcourt position. And it's possible he could play in the NBA next season, if the franchise that selects him prefers.

Fox Sports' Andrew Lynch

15. Justin Patton, Creighton, (redshirt) freshman, center

Lynch says: Patton is an excellent pick-and-roll player and rim-protector — basically a younger version of Dwight Howard who doesn't insist on getting touches with his back to the basket. He would bring a different element at center for Portland as Jusuf Nurkic's backup. The Blazers don't really need another big man, but Neil Olshey isn't one to pass on talent because of a little thing like fit. He'll figure out the rest later.

20. Justin Jackson, North Carolina, junior, forward

Lynch says: Portland has an elite point guard in Damian Lillard, a dynamite shooting guard in C.J. McCollum, and an emerging big man in Jusuf Nurkic. What the Blazers need is a rangy wing who can fill it up from all areas of the court, and the 22-year-old Jackson is certainly that kind of player. He also has fairly significant "bust potential," which is why the former Tar Heel could fall outside the late lottery.

26. DJ Wilson, Michigan, sophomore, forward

Lynch says: After taking a project big man and an older scoring wing, the Blazers can complete a productive 2017 Draft with a stretch-four Wolverine who slots in well next to Nurkic, Lillard and McCollum.

NBADraft.net

15. Justin Patton, Creighton, (redshirt) freshman, center

20. TJ Leaf, UCLA, freshman, forward

26. Isaiah Hartenstein, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 19 years old, center

