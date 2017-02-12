TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man in custody after Starbucks incident in SE Portland
-
Candlelight vigil for Quanice Hayes
-
Trooper makes progress after surgeries
-
Portland business fed up with homeless crisis
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Marijuana home deliveries start in Oregon
-
Flooding causes problems in Seaside
-
Mayor addresses officer-involved shootings
-
Pro-life rally, counter-protest at Portland Planned Parenthood
-
Willamette Humane Society free pet adoptions
More Stories
-
Sources: Blazers trade Mason Plumlee to NuggetsFeb 12, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
McCarthy returns as Spicer on 'SNL,' Baldwin sets…Feb 12, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Grammys 2017: Five big moments to expectFeb 12, 2017, 11:12 a.m.