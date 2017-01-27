Lillard's big 4th quarter leads Blazers past Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) hits a shot over Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the fourth quarter of the game at the Moda Center. Lillard scored 33 points as the Blazers won the game 112-109. (Photo: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 33 points, including 13 straight for Portland late in the fourth quarter, and the Trail Blazers held off the Memphis Grizzlies 112-109 on Friday night.

Allen Crabbe had 23 points off the bench for the Blazers, who have won three straight for the first time since early December. Mason Plumlee had his fourth double-double in a row with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Marc Gasol, coming off a career-high 42 points Wednesday in a victory over the Raptors, scored 32 for the Grizzlies. Zach Randolph added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland led by 18 in the first half, but the Grizzlies closed the gap in the third quarter and the teams traded the lead in the fourth.

