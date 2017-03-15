Lillard's 36 spoil Aldridge's return as Blazers top Spurs

Mar 15, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball as San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Green (14) looks on during the first half at AT&T Center. Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-106 on Wednesday night, spoiling LaMarcus Aldridge's return from a health scare.

C.J. McCollum added 26 points for the Trail Blazers, who were coming off a 23-point loss in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Aldridge had 19 points and seven rebounds after missing two games with a minor heart arrhythmia. He was cleared Wednesday morning and does not have any playing restrictions.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points to lead San Antonio (52-15), which had won 11 of 12 entering the game but fell one game behind Golden State for the league's best record.

