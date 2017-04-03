Lillard wins Western Conference Player of the Month; Stotts named Coach of the Month

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots over Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried earlier this season. (Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer / USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer, Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Trail Blazers’ guard Damian Lillard was named Western Conference Player of the Month and coach Terry Stotts was named Western Conference Coach of the Month after the resurgent Blazers posted a 13-3 record in March.

It’s the first Player of the Month award for Lillard, who averaged 29.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the team’s 16 games.

Stotts received his fourth Coach of the Month award for leading the Blazers to an NBA-best 13-3 record in March.

The Blazers are 8th in the Western Conference standings at 38-38 with six games remaining this season.

