Lillard misses fourth straight game with hamstring injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. (Photo: Jaime Valdez, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Jaime Valdez)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Blazers are without All-Star guard Damian Lillard for the fourth straight game.

Lillard last week said he expected to only miss two games due a right hamstring injury he suffered in the third quarter of a 93-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 20. But he was scratched from Saturday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks an hour before tip off.

The Blazers are 2-1 without Lillard. They lost to the Denver Nuggets but beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

