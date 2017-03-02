Lillard scores 33 as Trail Blazers beat Thunder 114-109

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to hitting a shot late during the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. The Blazers won 114-109. (Photo: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Damian Lillard had 33 points, including a key 3-pointer with just under three minutes to go, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied for a 114-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Russell Westbrook scored 45 points on 12-of-36 shooting for the Thunder, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Oklahoma City newcomer Taj Gibson added 15 points, including a high-arching buzzer-beater from 61 feet away to put the Thunder up 60-57 at halftime.

Alex Abrines' 3-pointer put the Thunder in front 97-89 with 7:48 left for their biggest lead of the game. But Al-Farouq Aminu made a layup that tied it at 101 with 3:43 left. He missed the free throw, but Jusuf Nurkic got the tip-in to give Portland the lead.

(© 2017 KGW)