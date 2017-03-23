Lillard scores 30, Trail Blazers rout Knicks 110-95

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) goes after a rebound with New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half of the game at the Moda Center. The Blazers won the game 110-95. (Photo: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers never trailed in a 110-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Lillard had 15 in the first quarter as Portland opened a 14-point lead. The Blazers led by as much as 23 and moved within a game of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.

Lillard entered Thursday's game averaging 31.2 points since the All-Star break and didn't cool off. He has scored 25 or more in eight straight games, a career-best streak.

