Lillard ruled out vs. 76ers, misses third straight game

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts during the first half on Dec. 13, 2017, against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Steve Mitchell)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Blazers will be without All-Star guard Damian Lillard for the third straight game.

Lillard last week said he expected to return for Thursday night's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers but the Blazers announced an hour before tip off that he won't play.

Lillard suffered a right hamstring strain in the third quarter of a 93-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 20. He checked out of the game and went back to the locker room. He returned and played the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter but admitted after the game that he wasn't able to move well and served more as a decoy.

The Blazers are 1-1 without Lillard. They lost to the Denver Nuggets 102-85 but beat the Los Angeles Lakers 95-92.

Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

